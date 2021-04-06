Puducherry records 81 per cent polling

An estimated 81.64 per cent of the 10.04 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Puducherry on Tuesday for the 30 Assembly seats in the union territory.

An official source said that Yanam registered the highest polling percentage of 91.27 per cent and Mahe region, the lowest at 73.53 per cent Polling was by and large peaceful.

A health department release said 510 COVID-19 patients also cast their franchise with full protective gear in the last hour of the polling, from 6-7 pm.

Among key contestants trying their electoral fortunes are AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy, heading the National Democratic Alliance, with the other constituents being the BJP and the AIADMK.

He is seeking election from Thattanchady segment in Puducherry region as well as in Yanam, an enclave of the UT.

Former minister A Namassivayam is contesting on a BJP ticket from Manadipet, a new turf for him.

Former ministers M O H F Shah Jahan and R Kamalakannan are the other big names in the fray.

The election is a seen as a crucial battle for both the Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance and the NDA, as the former makes a bid to regain power, although its V Narayanasamy-led government fell in February after being reduced to a minority.

The NDA, under Rangasamy, is also keen to win a majority and form the government.

Counting of votes is slated for May 2.

