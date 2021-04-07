Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the High Level Committee (HLC) on Wednesday at 11 am to commemorate the 400th Birth Anniversary (Prakash Purab) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on April 8. PM Modi will participate in the meeting through video conferencing, an official statement informed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss the year-long calendar of events planned to mark this special occasion. The HLC was constituted by the Union Government on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji along with supervision of the events.

The HLC has 70 members including the Prime Minister as Chairman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)