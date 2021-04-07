Left Menu

Maharashtra CM discussed with LoP, other party leaders before imposing mini lockdown: Sanjay Raut

The Maharashtra Government has held discussions with the Leader of Opposition and other party leaders prior to taking the decision to impose restrictions in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:30 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government has held discussions with the Leader of Opposition and other party leaders prior to taking the decision to impose restrictions in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held discussions with leaders of all parties including the Leader of Opposition before making the decision. The Maharashtra Government has taken the decision for the people's good. Otherwise, the situation will be more critical. I feel the Prime Minister is also very concerned regarding the surge of COVID cases," Raut told mediapersons.

He has further drawn the example of the Gujarat High Court's recommendation to impose lockdown. "In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the High Court has directed the state government to implement lockdown. It means the High Court also observed that lockdown is pertinent to tackle the situation," added Raut.

Raut's remarks come against the backdrop of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reconsider restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Fadnavis asked the Chief Minister to discuss these matters with all stratum of society again and impose restrictions so that the lives of commoners are not affected.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections to remain in force till April 30. Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths on Tuesday.According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday informed that of the top 10 districts in the country having the most active COVID-19 cases in the country, seven are from Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

