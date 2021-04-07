U.S. reviewing 5,600 migrant child cases for possible separations at the U.S.-Mexico border

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is reviewing 5,600 migrant child cases to see if they were separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump, an official with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told reporters on Wednesday.

The review is expected to find a small number of additional separations on top of thousands identified through ongoing litigation, the official said.

