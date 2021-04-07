Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:11 IST
Guj govt refutes Cong's claims of mismanagement during COVID- 19 pandemic

Refuting the Congress' allegation of mismanagement and failure in tackling the coronavirus situation in the state, the BJP government in Gujarat claimed that its track record was far better than other states.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles Health portfolio, said over 80 lakh persons in the state were already given the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a record in the country.

''Our government was always serious about coronavirus and we have implemented various measures in a well-planned manner during the last one year. Compared to other states, Gujarat is way ahead when it comes to fighting this pandemic,'' Patel told reporters at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

''Till now, 80.17 lakh persons have already been vaccinated in the state. This is more than any other state.

Instead of helping the government or people in these difficult times, Congress leaders are levelling baseless allegations for political gains,'' the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier during the day, Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the Congress Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that ICU beds and ventilators were not available for patients, neither in private nor in government-run hospitals.

In a statement, Gohil also criticised the government over the issue of vaccination, claiming that the second wave could have been averted if the countrymen had been given preference in vaccination instead of giving the doses to other countries.

Former Gujarat Congress President Arjun Modhwadia, in a press conference, alleged that the BJP government in the state is concealing the real figures about tests and infections.

''The BJP government shied away from discussing the issue of coronavirus in the recently held budget session of the state Assembly. This government is concealing figures to hide their failure. Instead of taking serious steps, the BJP only concentrated on elections and post-poll celebrations,'' Modhwadia claimed.

Responding to the allegations, Patel said even the High Court and WHO had expressed satisfaction about the work done by the Gujarat government to stem the viral spread.

''We are conducting around 1 lakh tests daily, including 40,000 RT-PCR tests. Gujarat's recovery rate was once 98 per cent, which now stands at 94 per cent. It is true that the number of infections has increased in recent times.

But we have never concealed facts or figures from the public,'' he said.

