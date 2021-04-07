Mexico's president says spoke to U.S. Vice President Harris

Mexico's president says spoke to U.S. Vice President HarrisReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:39 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said he spoke to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and was willing to tackle some of the issues related to immigration.
"There is a willingness on our part to join forces in the fight against human smuggling and the protection of human rights, especially of girls and boys," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.
The Mexican leader also shared on Twitter a purported picture of the call that included Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US, Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings
Mexico, U.S. discuss migrant protections amid new deterrence push
Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis
Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Mexico president says to step up vaccine rollout against COVID-19