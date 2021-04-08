Left Menu

No differences in Karnataka unit, says BJP leader

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:06 IST
No differences in Karnataka unit, says BJP leader

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said on Thursday there were no differences between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and senior Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Talking to reporters at the airport here, Singh said he had spoken to Eshwarappa and cleared the air.

There was no confusion in the party and all leaders were united, he said.

State Rural Development Minister Eshwarappa had recently kicked up a row in the party by writing to the state Governor against the Chief Minister, complaining that the latter was interfering in the affairs of his department.

Singh, however, said Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter to the Governor.

Singh said he will be campaigning for the April 17 by-elections to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and two assembly constituencies of Basavakalyan and Muski in the next three days.

''The Congress is certain to lose in all the three seats,'' he claimed.

BJP workers were working hard to ensure the victory of party candidates and the good works done by the Yediyurappa government will be reflected in the poll results, he said.

He declined to comment on the statement of rebel MLA Basanagouda Yatnal that there will be leadership change in the government soon.

Singh later proceeded to attend a private function of BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021