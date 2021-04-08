Left Menu

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH.After receiving his first jab, the chief minister told waiting journalists, all the eligible people in the state should get themselves vaccinated as it will help defeat the pandemic.He also urged all to keep following COVID-19 safety protocols.The chief minister tweeted, Took my first shot of COVID19 vaccine at GMCH.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:10 IST
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

After receiving his first jab, the chief minister told waiting journalists, all the eligible people in the state should get themselves vaccinated as it will help defeat the pandemic.

He also urged all to keep following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The chief minister tweeted, ''Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH. Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions.

Later addressing a joint press conference with his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Ranjit Dass, Sonowal claimed that due to the united and continuous fight against COVID-19 in the last one year, Assam could check the virus from spreading further.

''This year also people must follow the measures put forward by the state health department for the safety and good health of the citizens,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021