Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

After receiving his first jab, the chief minister told waiting journalists, all the eligible people in the state should get themselves vaccinated as it will help defeat the pandemic.

He also urged all to keep following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The chief minister tweeted, ''Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH. Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions.

Later addressing a joint press conference with his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Ranjit Dass, Sonowal claimed that due to the united and continuous fight against COVID-19 in the last one year, Assam could check the virus from spreading further.

''This year also people must follow the measures put forward by the state health department for the safety and good health of the citizens,'' the chief minister said.

