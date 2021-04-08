Left Menu

Cong celebrates its wins in HP's two municipal corporations

In the results announced on Wednesday for the four municipal corporation polls in the state, the Congress had attained a clear majority in Palampur and Solan while the ruling BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Mandi and Dharamshala.State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Congress would have won all the four municipal corporation polls, had the ruling BJP not used money power and misused government machinery in the last 36 hours.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:26 IST
Cong celebrates its wins in HP's two municipal corporations

A day after getting a clear majority in two of the four municipal corporation elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated its victory with its workers dancing on drum beats. In the results announced on Wednesday for the four municipal corporation polls in the state, the Congress had attained a clear majority in Palampur and Solan while the ruling BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Mandi and Dharamshala.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Congress would have won all the four municipal corporation polls, “had the ruling BJP not used money power and misused government machinery in the last 36 hours”. On the other hand, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP secured a majority in Dharamshala by getting the support of three of the four independent councillors. The BJP won eight out of a total of 17 wards in Dharamshala and was short of one seat for a clear majority. The Congress got five and the independents four seats in Dharamshala municipal polls.

Thakur said the BJP has now secured a majority in Dharamshala and Mandi municipal corporation polls.

The chief minister said the current BJP government created three new municipal corporations of Solan, Mandi and Palampur for planned development in these areas. He said the MC polls were fought on local issues which had nothing to do with the policies of the state and the central governments. Thakur said these municipal polls should not be considered as a semi-final to the next assembly elections in 2022.

Fatehpur assembly and Mandi parliamentary bypolls besides the Shimla municipal corporation elections too are to be held before the next assembly elections, he pointed out.

The BJP got a clear majority in CM Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi by securing victory in 11 out of a total of 15 wards. The Congress got just four seats in Mandi. In Palampur, the Congress won 11 out of a total of 15 wards, while the BJP and the independents got two seats each.

In a close contest in Solan, the Congress won nine out of 17 wards while the BJP got seven seats and an independent candidate won one seat.

The elections for the four civic bodies were held on the party symbols this time.

Elections were also held in six newly-created Nagar panchayats -- Chirgaon and Nerwa in Shimla district, Ani and Nirmand in Kullu district, Kandaghat in Solan and Amb in Una districts.

They were, however, not conducted on party symbols. Interestingly the CM claimed that BJP won five out of the six Nagar panchayats, while the state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed his party's victory in the three Nagar panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambulance on COVID-19 duty catches fire in Maha; none hurt

An ambulance deployed for ferrying coronavirus patients from rural parts of Aurangabad district caught fire on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, police said.No patient was inside the ambulance when it caught fire near Waluj on...

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021