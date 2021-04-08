Left Menu

COVID-19: No oxygen supply crisis in MP, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed that there was no crisis of medical oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in the state, and that efforts were on to tide over the shortage of injections.His statement comes amid allegations that shortage of these things in the state is leading to the death of coronavirus patients.There is no oxygen crisis.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:34 IST
COVID-19: No oxygen supply crisis in MP, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed that there was no crisis of medical oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in the state, and that efforts were on to tide over the shortage of injections.

His statement comes amid allegations that shortage of these things in the state is leading to the death of coronavirus patients.

''There is no oxygen crisis. I talked to the Gujarat government and the Centre. We are getting additional oxygen from Bhilai. I had a word with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tankers started coming today,'' Chouhan told reporters here.

''At the government level, we decided yesterday to buy injections (remdesivir) which are in shortage. There is a government procedure (to acquire them),'' he said.

To ensure that there is no shortage of medicine, steps would be taken, the chief minister added.

He made the statement after a report published in a newsaper claimed that three patients in Sagar and one in Khargone died for want of oxygen in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a strongly-worded release issued on Thursday evening said, ''The deaths reported due to the shortage of oxygen in different districts in the last 24 hours were not natural but it occurred due to the carelessness of the state government.'' ''It is unfortunate that the chief minister is doing farce of 'Swasthya Agrah' (health request which he did by sitting in a tent for 24 hours beginning Tuesday noon and asking people to adhere to coronavirus protocol), instead of improving health facilities,'' state CPI(M) secretary Jaswinder Singh alleged.

While the second wave of coronavirus is more severe, the state government, instead of improving health facilities, indulged in spending money in publicity and hypocrisy, thereby putting the lives of the people at risk, he added.

The CPI(M) also alleged that black-marketing of oxygen was happening with the government's patronage.

Singh said that CPI(M)demands that the government should look into improving the health facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrobras natural gas hikes seen enduring even as shares dip

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is unlikely to be able to back away from a 39 hike in natural gas prices slammed by Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, sources close to the company said, pointing to the durability of existing contracts with distributo...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...

Proud of Modi govt: J&K BJP president on release of CoBRA commando

Expressing happiness over the safe release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas by Naxals, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said they were proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which would root o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021