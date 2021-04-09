3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli

Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

Head Constable of the Special Operations Group Vikas Kumar, constables Ankush Kumar and Vikas were suspended for negligence of duty, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Panwar had alleged that around 8 pm on Tuesday, some people, possibly policemen, surrounded his car near a filling station in the Kandhla area and started firing at him. While he narrowly escaped, one of his family members, Manish, received bullet injuries on his hand. The BJP leader had also accused the police of torturing him in custody.

