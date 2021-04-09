Priest's death: Rajasthan rights panel seeks report on protest by BJP leaders

The Rajasthan human rights commission has sought a report from the state authorities regarding a protest being staged by BJP leaders here along with the body of a deaf and mute priest who died amid a row over the registration of a piece of land.

Shambhu, a resident of Dausa’s Mahwa, had died last Friday, after which it was claimed that the priest had fallen sick as his land was fraudulently registered in the name of two people.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena, former state party chief Arun Chaturvedi and Jaipur MLA Kalicharan Saraf had joined a sit-in over the issue in Mahwa and brought the body to Jaipur, where they are protesting near the Civil Lines railway crossing.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, principal secretary (home) and the DGP, member of the rights panel Mahesh Chandra Sharma said it is heart wrenching that the funeral of the priest could not be conducted till now and politics is being played over the issue. Sharma sought a factual report over the issue till April 12. Meanwhile, Dausa SP Anil Kumar suspended Mahwa SHO Naresh Chand for dereliction of duty. “Some of those present at the dharna outside the Mahwa police station silently shifted the body from the dharna site to Jaipur on Wednesday night. The SHO came to know about it in the morning. On dereliction of duty, the SHO has been suspended,” the SP said. He said that those who were protesting in Mahwa have been dispersed and police have been deployed to check the movement of people for the protest in Jaipur. Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena, who is leading the sit-in in Jaipur, said Shambhu fell sick after his two-bigha plot was fraudulently registered in the name of other people. He demanded action against the officials involved in the registration process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)