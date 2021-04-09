Left Menu

Priest's death: Rajasthan rights panel seeks report on protest by BJP leaders

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:45 IST
Priest's death: Rajasthan rights panel seeks report on protest by BJP leaders

The Rajasthan human rights commission has sought a report from the state authorities regarding a protest being staged by BJP leaders here along with the body of a deaf and mute priest who died amid a row over the registration of a piece of land.

Shambhu, a resident of Dausa’s Mahwa, had died last Friday, after which it was claimed that the priest had fallen sick as his land was fraudulently registered in the name of two people.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena, former state party chief Arun Chaturvedi and Jaipur MLA Kalicharan Saraf had joined a sit-in over the issue in Mahwa and brought the body to Jaipur, where they are protesting near the Civil Lines railway crossing.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, principal secretary (home) and the DGP, member of the rights panel Mahesh Chandra Sharma said it is heart wrenching that the funeral of the priest could not be conducted till now and politics is being played over the issue. Sharma sought a factual report over the issue till April 12. Meanwhile, Dausa SP Anil Kumar suspended Mahwa SHO Naresh Chand for dereliction of duty. “Some of those present at the dharna outside the Mahwa police station silently shifted the body from the dharna site to Jaipur on Wednesday night. The SHO came to know about it in the morning. On dereliction of duty, the SHO has been suspended,” the SP said. He said that those who were protesting in Mahwa have been dispersed and police have been deployed to check the movement of people for the protest in Jaipur. Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena, who is leading the sit-in in Jaipur, said Shambhu fell sick after his two-bigha plot was fraudulently registered in the name of other people. He demanded action against the officials involved in the registration process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 wheat procurement centres opened in Delhi, 158 quintals purchased this season: Food Corporation of India

With three centres opened in Delhi for the procurement of wheat, the Food Corporation of India FCI has purchased 158 quintals of wheat from farmers this season, informed Sudhir Kumar, General Manager of the FCI, Delhi Region on Friday. Thre...

UN chief condoles death of UK Prince Philip

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Britains Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported Queen Elizabeth II in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.Philip, the longest...

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021