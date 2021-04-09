French far-right politician Marine Le Pen to stand in 2022 election

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen to stand in 2022 electionReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:09 IST
French far-right politician Marine Le Pen told a news conference on Friday that she would stand in the 2022 presidential election, adding that she thought victory was entirely "plausible".
Current French President Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the 2017 election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Marine Le Pen
- Emmanuel Macron