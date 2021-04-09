Mamata in fear of losing election, says Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday claimed that the people of West Bengal have decided to end the rule of the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of losing the assembly election.

There is no rule of law in the state under the TMC government, Nadda alleged after a colorful roadshow at Baguiati in the North 24 Parganas district.

''Bengal has decided to put an end to the TMC's rule and bring the BJP to power. In the last 10 years of the Mamata Banerjee government, women were attacked and youths were suffering from frustration,'' he said.

Nadda alleged that the TMC established a dictatorship, promoted ''syndicate raj'' and corruption, and pursued the policy of appeasement.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.

Good fortune will come to the state after the saffron party forms the government, the BJP leader claimed after the roadshow held in support of Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP candidate for the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency.

Later, Nadda also participated in roadshows at Chakdaha in Nadia district and Bardhaman in Purba Bardhaman district.

In all the places, Nadda stood atop a decorated vehicle waving to people, while BJP workers shouted slogans.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal and the fourth phase will be conducted on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)