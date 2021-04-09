Left Menu

Mamata in fear of losing election, says Nadda

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:23 IST
Mamata in fear of losing election, says Nadda
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday claimed that the people of West Bengal have decided to end the rule of the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of losing the assembly election.

There is no rule of law in the state under the TMC government, Nadda alleged after a colorful roadshow at Baguiati in the North 24 Parganas district.

''Bengal has decided to put an end to the TMC's rule and bring the BJP to power. In the last 10 years of the Mamata Banerjee government, women were attacked and youths were suffering from frustration,'' he said.

Nadda alleged that the TMC established a dictatorship, promoted ''syndicate raj'' and corruption, and pursued the policy of appeasement.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.

Good fortune will come to the state after the saffron party forms the government, the BJP leader claimed after the roadshow held in support of Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP candidate for the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency.

Later, Nadda also participated in roadshows at Chakdaha in Nadia district and Bardhaman in Purba Bardhaman district.

In all the places, Nadda stood atop a decorated vehicle waving to people, while BJP workers shouted slogans.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal and the fourth phase will be conducted on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta says protests are dwindling as at least 10 reported killed by troops

Myanmars junta said on Friday that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling since people wanted peace and that it would hold elections within two years, the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy since its Feb. 1 co...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. producer inflation firms in March as prices increase broadly

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March, resulting in the largest annual gain in 9-12 years, likely marking the start of higher inflation as the economy reopens amid an improved public health environment and massive gover...

CM playing 'fixed match' with Centre: SAD on Punjab's decision to implement DBT for farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of keeping farmers and arhatiyas in the dark on the Centres direct bank transfer DBT scheme and said he was playing a fixed match with the Modi dispensation.Sen...

Video conferencing started in courts due to pandemic, not to replace physical hearings: SC judge

Courts across the country have shifted to virtual hearing due to coronavirus pandemic keeping in mind the public health of lawyers and litigants, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.The apex court judge said the video...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021