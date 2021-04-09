Left Menu

WB polls: 900 companies of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

ANI | Hooghly (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Friday.

A total of 44 Assembly constituencies across five districts will go to polls in this phase, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. A total of 373 candidates are in fray to contest the polls on Saturday. 140 coys (companies) of central forces are deployed in the nine Assembly seats in Howrah, 175 for Hooghly's 19 seats, 185 for South 24 Parganas' 11 seats, 105 coys in Alipurduar and 188 in the nine seats of Cooch Behar.

Further, 72 coys are deployed as 'security for cover postal ballot', 20 coys for 'strong room security' and 15 coys for 'monitoring post-poll. Amid all the constituencies Singur, Chunchura, Domjur, Shibpur, Bhangor and Jadavpur remain sensitive zones.

The smallest constituency is 169-Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas 190-Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates. The number of NRI voters are 34 and 2,63,016 first-time voters. The size of the total electorate is 1,15,81,022. 15,940 polling stations will be used, including 12,361 main and 3,579 auxiliary.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already been completed. The fourth phase will be held in 44 Assembly seats on April 10. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

