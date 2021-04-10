U.S. House ethics panel says it has launched probe into Gaetz allegations

U.S. House ethics panel says it has launched probe into Gaetz allegationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:05 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Friday it had launched an investigation into allegations against Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, who faces a federal probe of a possible relationship with an underage girl.
The committee said in a statement it was aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."
