US mourns death of Prince Philip

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 03:54 IST
Led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the US mourned the death of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, saying he dedicated himself fully to his family, country, and the Commonwealth.

''(First Lady) Jill and I and the entire administration send our condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the loss of Prince Philip. He was a heck of a guy,'' Biden told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday.

''He in his lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and the whole commonwealth was visible to everybody for a long, long time, and his bravery serving in World War II as well as his being a champion of the environment, as well as the charitable things he set up,'' he said.

Biden expressed condolences and said Prince Philip is going to be missed.

''So, we really express our condolences for an extraordinary life that was led by the prince, and I think he's going to be missed, particularly in the United Kingdom with all --99 years old. He never slows down at all, which I admire the devil out of,'' he said.

Expressing grief over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Vice President Kamala Harris, in a statement, said, ''His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, led a long, remarkable life - the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service.'' ''From his decorated service in the Royal Navy during World War II to his long marriage and partnership with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, he dedicated himself fully to his family, his country, and the Commonwealth. Whether he was promoting environmentalism or the wellbeing of military families, he brought a profound sense of purpose to all he did,'' she said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed deepest condolences on the passing of Prince Philip. ''We send our sympathies to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom,'' she said.

Earlier, in a joint statement, Biden and the First Lady said that over the course of his 99-year life, he saw the world change dramatically and repeatedly.

''From his service during the World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,'' they were quoted as saying in the statement.

''The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped,'' they said.

