Australia mourns Prince Philip

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his country's “deepest sympathies and condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of Prince Philip.

“While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may now have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith, in your family, at this time,'' he said. “But we also, your Majesty, say to you as a Commonwealth, let us also now be your strength and stay as you continue to endure, as you continue to serve so loyally and so faithfully, as you have done over so many generations.” He added: ''She has been there for us over such a long time, let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you on this, I'm sure, one of your most sad of days.” In Canberra, the national flag was lowered to half-mast over Parliament House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)