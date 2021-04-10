Left Menu

'PM Modi, Mamata equally popular' in Bengal: Prashant Kishor in purported audio clip released by BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 14:01 IST
'PM Modi, Mamata equally popular' in Bengal: Prashant Kishor in purported audio clip released by BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 44 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Trinamool Congress' election strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ''as popular as'' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state.

Sharing excerpts of Kishor's chat with some journalists, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that ''TMC's election was just thrown away!'' Kishor dared the BJP to release the full record of the chat on Clubhouse, a social media platform, and claimed that the saffron camp would not get more than 100 assembly seats in the ongoing elections.

In the purported audio clip, which the PTI could not independently verify, Kishor is heard, saying ''Modi is hugely popular in Bengal, and there is no doubt about it. He is equally popular like Mamata Banerjee''.

''Modi is hugely popular in Bengal, and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country.

There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes is (are) a factor plus BJP's election machinery, says Mamata Banerjee's strategist in an open chat,'' Malviya said on Twitter after releasing the audio clips.

''In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee's election strategist concedes that even in TMC's internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi; polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27 per cent of WB's population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has cadre on the ground,'' he said.

Kishor mocked the BJP saying the saffron party is taking his chat more seriously than the words of its leaders.

''I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than the words of their leaders! They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it,'' he said on the microblogging site.

''I have said this before & repeating - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB,'' Kishor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs secure first ever 'golden point' win in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie kicked a 45-metre penalty in extra time to secure a dramatic 26-23 victory at the Otago Highlanders in the first ever golden point win in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. ...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021