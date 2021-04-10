COVID-19: Maha BJP leader Sambhaji Nilangekar tests positive

Maharashtra BJP leader and MLA from Nilanga in Latur Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Providing information on social media, the former state minister said he was in home isolation and that his condition was stable.

''Citizens who have come in contact with me in the last few days should test and take care of the family,'' he tweeted.

