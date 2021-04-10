Left Menu

Maha CM hints at lockdown; meeting with task force on Sunday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:19 IST
Maha CM hints at lockdown; meeting with task force on Sunday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, as per some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended an all-party meeting.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would hold a meeting on Monday on working out a financial package for the sections whose livelihood will be impacted, his colleague Ashok Chavan said the ''nature, scope and duration of the lockdown will be finalised soon''.

''Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown,'' state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting, which discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state for over two hours.

Apart from prominent ministers from the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders also attended the meeting.

''The BJP feels a lockdown is necessary, but the government should first work out a financial package for the people who will be affected,'' Chandrakant Patil said.

Patole said his party was in support of whatever decision the CM takes.

''However, Congress wants the lockdown to be less problematic, unlike the last year. We support a financial package for the affected population. The Opposition said that a financial package should be announced first,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Patole blamed the rise in coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on the ''poor supply'' of vaccines.

State PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the state government's priority is to save the lives and livelihood of the people.

''The nature, scope and duration of a lockdown will be finalised soon,'' he said.

Senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said the CM will hold talks with the state COVID-19 task force on Sunday before taking a decision.

''There is unanimity among the leaders who attended the meeting today that a lockdown or strict restrictions are necessary to break the coronavirus transmission chain. The government will also consider providing a financial package to daily wagers as well as to the people whose livelihood will get affected (due to the lockdown). The meeting was held to arrive at a consensus on steps to be taken,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Funeral for UK's Prince Philip to be held on April 17, Harry plans to attend

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry was planning to attend. The service for Philip, who died aged 99 on F...

113 days on, Dudhwa officials remove nylon rope around tiger's neck

Forest Department teams removed a piece of a nylon rope around a tigers neck, 113 days after the animal was spotted with it in the Kishanpur sanctuary area here.The tiger was carrying the nylon rope around his neck since December, according...

FACTBOX-Prince Philip to have ceremonial funeral on April 17, Harry to attend

Britains Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths husband who died on Friday aged 99, will have a ceremonial funeral on Saturday April 17 without any public access or public procession, Buckingham Palace said.Following are details about the funeral....

Comeback man Raina, Sam Curran guide CSK to 188/7

Suresh Raina announced his IPL comeback with a blazing 36-ball 54 and powered Chennai Super Kings to a solid 188 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Sam Curran smashed away to 34 off only 15 balls to prop up the CSK innings to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021