Dilip Ghosh blames Mamata for Cooch Behar incident, accuses her of provoking people

Condemning the violent incident in Cooch Behar district where four people were shot by security personnel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she was provoking people as she was losing in the state. Speaking to the media, Ghosh said: "Mamata Banerjee is provoking people as she is losing the elections. They are openly surrounding the central forces and snatching their weapons. As a result, people died. The people who attack our central forces, stop others from voting and snatch their weapons, the central forces had to helplessly fire rounds. The entire Bengal is burning."

He further called for a suo moto case against the Chief Minister and said that she should be barred for election campaigning and locked up in her home. Reacting to her calls for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghosh said: "Mamata Banerjee will resign after May 2, Amit Shah has no need to resign. The country is safe due to Shah. For the first time, people are voting freely and fairly and those who create nuisance are facing punishment."

He also claimed that as people are not scared of these miscreants, they had turned their focus into attacking the central forces. The fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections culminated today evening with a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers. Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday. Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. (ANI)

