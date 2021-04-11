Left Menu

COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious', people shouldn't go out unless urgent: Kejriwal

It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses, he said.He, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals.The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:01 IST
COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious', people shouldn't go out unless urgent: Kejriwal

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is ''very serious'' with 10,732 fresh cases of infection being reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He asked people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent, and use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance.

The chief minister said his government does not want to impose lockdown.

''I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses,'' he said.

He, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals.

''The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed,'' he said in a press conference.

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight the coronavirus spread, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

After getting dropped during Australia tour, I worked hard on myself, says Shaw

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw said he worked hard on himself with coach Pravin Amre after returning from a disappointing Australia tour and the hard work can be seen in the batting style of the opener in the recent tournaments. Shaw p...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021