PM speaks to Yediyurappa, suggests focus on micro containment zones to control COVID

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:44 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested focusing on micro containment zones to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The Chief Minister who spoke to the Prime Minister Sunday said that the latter also appreciated the state government's efforts.

''Spoke to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and apprised him about the measures being taken in the state to mitigate second wave of pandemic. PM appreciated the government's efforts and suggested to focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of infection,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

Following the video conference with Modi, Yediyurappa on Thursday had announced a corona curfew between 10 PM to 5 AM in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The state has seen a spike in COVID cases since the beginning of this month and is reporting nearly 7,000 fresh cases per day for the last couple of days.

As of last evening, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 61,653.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people, those eligible, to get vaccinated.

''Vaccine is the biggest weapon available to us in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and also encourage people around you to get vaccinated. Let us continue to stay protected by wearing masks and following social distance,'' he said in another tweet.

As suggested by the Prime Minister at Thursday's videoconferencing with various Chief Ministers, the state government is organising vaccination drives from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

