Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: BJP withdraws candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife

The BJP Sunday withdrew the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, from the ongoing panchayat polls, the party said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:57 IST
UP panchayat polls: BJP withdraws candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife

The BJP Sunday withdrew the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, from the ongoing panchayat polls, the party said. State party president Swatantra Dev Singh said the Unnao district president has now been asked to submit three fresh names for finalising a candidate. ''The candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case, has been cancelled,'' Singh told PTI.

He exuded confidence the BJP will emerge victorious in the ongoing panchayat polls.

The BJP had declared her candidature on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Social isolation behaviour in ants is similar to that of humans

Berlin Germany, April 11 ANI The findings of a recent study by researchers at Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz has revealed alterations to the social and hygienic behaviour of ants that had been isolated from their group. They react to...

Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities remain safe

Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe.The development comes close on the heels of reports...

Go with a winning mentality, be meticulous: Former India skipper Bruno to FC Goa

FC Goa need to go in with a winning mentality and adopt a meticulous approach as it makes its debut in the AFC Champions League Group Stage to be held for the first time in India, said former India captain Bruno Coutinho.ISL champions FC Go...

New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader

The new book Do Not Disturb by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 203...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021