Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people travelling to HP from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra

Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people travelling to HP from Punjab, Delhi, MaharashtraPTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:13 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the state.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.
The decision has been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, he said.
Thakur said an advisory in this regard will soon be issued.
