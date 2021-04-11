Mamata provoked people to attack central forces in Cooch Behar, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence which led to the killing of four people in Cooch Behar during voting in the fourth phase of Assembly polls in the state on Saturday. He said that Mamata's appeal to the people to target security forces provoked the clash and attack on the central forces. Addressing an election rally at Basirhat Dakshin assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said, "An unfortunate incident has taken place during the fourth phase of polling, where some youngsters have attacked a pooling booth under Didi's misguidance, they tried to snatched CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel's weapon, in the circumstances, the CISF personnel had opened fire and four people lost their lives."

"This is a sad incident for all of us, but I want to know why these youngsters had to take this step, some days Mamata Didi held a meeting in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency, she had made an announcement and instigated youngsters and women to come forward and gherao CAPF. The Home Minister further said, "You said that and left on your wheelchair but because of you those four people were killed."

"And the next day in the same assembly constituency a BJP worker was killed. Early morning at 7:30 am, the goons of Trinamool Congress shot dead the BJP worker," he added. Shah said, "Didi is repeatedly saying Amit Shah must resign. Didi when people will ask me to resign then I will. But you must prepare as you will have to resign on May 2."

The union minister was in West Bengal and held several roadshows including back-to-back events first in Nadia district's Santipur and then in Ranaghat Dakshin. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed as "genocide" the incident in which four TMC workers were shot dead by central forces at a polling booth in Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district on Saturday. The West Bengal Chief Minister also termed the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country "incompetent."

Addressing the media persons in Siliguri, Mamata alleged, "It is genocide. We have decided to observe today as a black day. The forces fired on them directly. The CISF is trained to provide security to industries and not to control a mob. I could not sleep last night but the Prime Minister was eating sweets. Such an incompetent government, incompetent Prime Minister, incompetent Home Minister." Shah today held two back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal, the first in Nadia district's Santipur and then in Ranaghat Dakshin.

The 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. A total number of 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)

