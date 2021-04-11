Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in West Bengal from April 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning in West Bengal from April 14 and address rallies in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari in the state, the party sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning in West Bengal from April 14 and address rallies in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari in the state, the party sources said. The former Congress president will start the campaign after four phases of polling for assembly elections has ended in the state where the party is contesting on 92 seats in alliance with the Left.

Meanwhile, 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. In the seventh phase, polling will be held for 35 constituencies on April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

