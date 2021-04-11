Left Menu

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet, the 68-year-old minister said he has isolated himself and is absolutely fine.I got myself tested today after one of my aides coronavirus report came positive. I am absolutely fine, and have isolated myself, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the 68-year-old minister said he has isolated himself and is ''absolutely fine''.

''I got myself tested today after one of my aides' coronavirus report came positive. My report returned positive. I am absolutely fine, and have isolated myself,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. He appealed to all those who came into contact with him over the past few days to stay isolated and get themselves tested.

