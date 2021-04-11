Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, will be undergoing gallbladder surgery on Monday, informed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "Our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb has been admitted in Breach Candy Hospital and as informed earlier, a surgery will be performed tomorrow to address his Gall Bladder ailment," tweeted NCP's National Spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday.

The NCP president was recently discharged from the hospital after the doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder. Earlier on March 29, Malik had informed Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and the NCP chief was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue.

"Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk had informed on his Twitter handle. "He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet. (ANI)

