People in authority should ensure respect for central forces on public duty: West Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said those in authority must ensure respect for constitutional institutions and central forces engaged in public duty.

Dhankhar's comments came a day after the state plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in Cooch Behar district.

''People in authority must show statesmanship & ensure respect for constitutional institutions & CAPF engaged in public duty,'' the Governor said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident of firing as ''genocide'' and claimed that the tragedy was the ''result of a conspiracy'' hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters.

Countering her, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Banerjee's advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack the CISF personnel, which led to the killings.

Dhankhar said violence has no place in democracy.

''We must unitedly condemn and abjure violence that has no place in democracy. Pained and anguished at violence in Coochbehar leading to loss of lives,'' he added.

