Left Menu

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman dies

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:37 IST
Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman, a strong voice for the country's minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, according to his family.

Rehman, who was born in 1930 in Haryana in the pre-partitioned India, worked as an Editor for various newspapers in his journalistic career spanning more than 65 years and was a founding member of the Pakistan-India People's Forum for Peace and Democracy, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to his family, he was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and his condition deteriorated a couple of days ago. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator and his friend Sherry Rehman said that the activist died due to COVID-19.

''Shocked and immeasurably saddened to hear of I.A Rehman’s passing from COVID. He was an icon of integrity, standing steadfast for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times. Pakistan will not be the same without him,'' she said.

''He will be deeply missed. He was a rare kind of individual, not just because of his professional capabilities but as a human being,'' the report quoted as saying human rights activist and former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Zohra Yusuf.

Rehman worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group's secretary-general till December 2016, Geo news reported.

He was a strong supporter of the country's minorities, including Christians and Hindus, and campaigned for amendments to Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws. The author of three books also opposed military dictators and fought for the rule of law and democracy.

A protege of the great Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Rehman became Chief Editor of the Pakistan Times newspaper in 1989. Before his death, he was writing columns for Dawn newspaper.

He has numerous awards to his credit, including Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding and Nuremberg International Human Rights Award.

Tributes poured in from all quarters as news of Rehman's death spread.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, currently in Germany on an official visit, said the country has lost a ''true icon''.

''Pakistan has lost a true icon today with the passing of I A Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I A Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity,” he said in a tweet.

Journalist Nasim Zehra called the activist the ''vanguard of Pakistan's democratic struggle''.

Human rights activist Ali Dayan Hasan termed Rehman a ''human rights warrior, and a visionary leader''.

The HRCP said Rehman was a ''titan of human rights”.

“His conscience and compassion were unparalleled. Even after his retirement from the HRCP, he remained a constant source of wisdom and advice, and a mentor to many. We will carry his legacy forward as he would have wished us to,'' the HRCP said.

HRCP member and former parliamentarian Bushra Gohar said, “I.A Rehman was indeed a visionary leader & a mentor. His legacy will continue to guide us in resisting #Pakistan's worst ever #MartialLaw & #HumanRights abuses.” PTI MZ/MRJ RS AKJ RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges of the apex court and the high courts.At present, the retirement age for the Supreme Court judges is 65 years whereas for the high court judges, ...

TCS Q4 net profit rises 14.9 pc to Rs 9,246 cr

The countrys largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore for the March 2021 quarter.This is against a net profit of Rs 8,049 crore in the ...

EU, Britain seek to bridge differences over N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union are slowly working to overcome differences regarding trade flows between Northern Ireland and the British mainland after a month-long legal dispute and more than a week of rioting in the province.The EU is exp...

Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational during Ramzan, Centre tells HC

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational for devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramzan which is expected to begin from April 14.The submission was made before Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021