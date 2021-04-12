Laschet has broad CDU/CSU support for chancellor candidate - official

Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST
Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) backs party chairman Armin Laschet as the conservative candidate for chancellor at federal elections in September, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday. After a meeting of CDU leaders, Ziemiak said Laschet enjoyed support from across the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), whose leader, Markus Soeder, also wants to be the conservative chancellor candidate.

"There is broad support for Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor from CDU and CSU," Ziemiak told a joint news conference with Laschet.

