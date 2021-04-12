Farooq Abdullah wishes President Kovind continued good health

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday wished President Ram Nath Kovind continued good health and wellness as he returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after a bypass surgery, the Srinagar MP's party said.

Kovind, 75, underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on March 30.

''JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed delight over the speedy recovery of President Ram Nath Kovind. On his return to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr Farooq wished him continued good health and wellness @rashtrapatibhvn,'' the NC said in a tweet.

Abdullah himself was recently discharged from the SKIMS hospital here. He was hospitalised days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

