Left Menu

Harsimrat slams Punjab govt over 'shortcomings' in COVID-19 management

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:35 IST
Harsimrat slams Punjab govt over 'shortcomings' in COVID-19 management

SAD leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the ''widespread shortcomings'' in COVID-19 management pointed out by a central team in several districts of Punjab was a “clear indictment” of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Targeting the Congress dispensation, she said the chief minister had chosen to ban political activities of the opposition instead of doing anything to improve medical infrastructure and healthcare system in the state.

The central team has pointed out that there was a need to enhance focus on contact tracing in Patiala and Ludhiana and that there was no RT-PCR testing lab in Rupnagar.

It further said contact tracing and surveillance in SAS Nagar are being hampered due to shortage of manpower and additional workforce must be deployed. Bathinda MP Badal on Monday said that the chief minister was directly responsible for the present state of affairs.

“The mortality rate in Punjab was one of the highest in the country because Amarinder Singh had refused to take control of the situation from the very start,” she alleged.

“The CM isolated himself in his farm house and subsequently Punjab witnessed scams in procurement of Covid care items, large scale irregularities in testing, scams in procurement of Covid kits and shortage of ventilators and ambulances. All this resulted in people shunning government facilities and a complete lack of faith in the government efforts to control the spread of the pandemic,'' she alleged in a statement here.

“The Punjab government has also been indicted for slow place of Covid vaccination,'' she said, referring to the central team report.

Asking the chief minister to take stock of the situation personally and visit the nine worst-affected districts to ensure required changes occurred at the ground level, Badal said it was unfortunate that the Congress government had “failed” to upgrade medical infrastructure in all districts even one year after the onset of the pandemic. She also asked the chief minister to act on the report immediately and take action against officials responsible for the deficiencies reported by the central team. “An audit should also be done on the money used to counter the pandemic and misuse of Covid funds should be identified and acted upon,'' the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Health, fire sales help general insurers close FY21 with 5.2 pc growth

Thanks to the unprecedented demand for health insurance due to the pandemic and also demand for fire protection, the non-life industry could close the financial year 2020-21 with high single-digit growth of 5.2 per cent at Rs 1,98,734.7 cro...

UNICEF provides humanitarian assistance to children in volcano-hit St Vincent

At least 16,000 people have been evacuated due to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday. UNICEF and its partners are on the ground providing humanitarian assistance to approximately 4,800 c...

Hyder still untraceable, but aid surrenders to police

Even though dreaded mafia don Sheik Hyder was still untraceable for more than 48 hours after his escape from judicial custody during treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, an aid of the gangster Mohammad Yakub alias Sallu o...

Cleric, accomplice arrested in Rawalpindi for molesting minors for three years

A cleric and his accomplice have been arrested in Rawalpindi city of Punjab province for molesting seminary students and filming the heinous acts for the last three years, local media reported. The incidents occurred in the premises of a mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021