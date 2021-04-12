Left Menu

SC advocate G Venkatesh Rao honoured for contribution in global legal industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:00 IST
Senior Supreme Court advocate G Venkatesh Rao has been conferred with an award in Dubai for his contribution in global legal industry, according to a statement issued on Monday by the organisers.

Rao received the Lex Falcon award at the global hybrid conference organised for the international legal industry on April 8 at a hotel in Dubai–Deira, UAE, it said.

Rao, with over 34 years of practice, specialises in litigation, legal advice, constitutional law, taxation, international law and corporate law, among others. He was an independent central and state government counsel for about 22 years while continuing private practice, said the statement issued by Lex Talk World, that helps legal professionals to connect, learn and grow.

The Lex Falcon Award is conferred to the most deserving legal professionals and practitioners for immense contribution in the field of global legal industry either as in-house lawyers, law firms, individual practitioners and legal services provider among others, it said. PTI AKV SRY

