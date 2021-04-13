PM Modi greets people on Navaratri

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the beginning of Navaratri, and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar.Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the beginning of Navaratri, and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar.

''Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India's diversity and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation,'' he tweeted.

Modi wished people on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand -- new year festivals celebrated by people of different regions.

''Greetings on Cheti Chand, particularly to the Sindhi Community. May the special blessings of Lord Jhulelal always remain upon us. I pray that everyone's wishes be fulfilled in the coming year.

''Navreh greetings to you all! On the special occasion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone,'' he said.

He also extended his best wishes to people on Baishakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

