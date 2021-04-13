BJP MP Anil Baluni tests positive for COVID-19

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the MP urged people to take all precautions.

"Friends, today my COVID-19 report has come positive. I have started immediate treatment. COVID-19 cases are increasing. All of you also take care of yourself," he tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the country reporting 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453. In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,71,058. The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. In the last 24 hours, 97,168 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,22,53,697. (ANI)

