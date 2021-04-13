WB assembly polls: EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB assembly polls: EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hoursPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:27 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his alleged remarks that central forces should have killed eight rather than four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during the ongoing assembly polls.
The ban begins at 12 noon on Tuesday and will remain in force till 12 noon of April 15, the order said.
''Commission hereby strongly condemns the above statements made by Rahul Sinha, BJP, and sternly warns him to be careful from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,'' according to an order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
