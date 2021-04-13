Left Menu

DMK chief Stalin supports Mamata, tells EC to be 'neutral'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:43 IST
DMK chief Stalin supports Mamata, tells EC to be 'neutral'

Supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the Election Commission must ensure a level playing field for all parties and maintain impartiality.

As Banerjee began a dharna in Kolkata to protest against the poll panel's decision barring her from campaigning for 24 hours, Stalin said 'faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections.' In a tweet, the DMK chief said the EC ''must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained. # Mamata Banerjee.'' After the EC on Monday barred Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party claimed that the poll panel was behaving like a 'wing of the BJP' and alleged the decision smacked of authoritarianism.

The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central police forces and her statement, which allegedly had religious overtones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability.

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability....

Satin Creditcare Network to bear cost of staff vaccination

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd SCNL on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of vaccination of its employees.Announcing vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021, SCNL said the initiative is aimed to safeguard...

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Minister's office said.

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Ministers office said....

China urges U.S. to refrain from playing with fire on Taiwan issue

China on Tuesday urged the United States to refrain from playing with fire on the Taiwan issue, after it issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan.China firmly rejects any form of o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021