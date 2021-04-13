EC notice to Dilip Ghosh, seeks explanation for statement on Sitalkuchi incident

The Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday over his remark on the killings of four men at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district and asked him to clarify his stance on the issue by 10 am on Wednesday.

This development comes after Ghosh's remarked that there will be a "Sitalkuch-like incident everywhere".

Violence erupted at a polling booth at Sitalkuch in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling in West Bengal. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at a polling booth where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers. (ANI)

