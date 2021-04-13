Harsh Vardhan nods Sputnik V EUA, urges people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour

By Nishant Ketu Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday accepted that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has got the emergency use authorisation, making it the third vaccine apart from Covishield and Covaxin to be used in India.

"Everyone knows that Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been given formal clearance by our expert committee, NEGVAC has given official confirmation. Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) is just formality now," Dr. Harsh Vardhan told ANI. The union minister also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behavior in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are talking about COVID-19 for the past one year and every stakeholder is doing their bit. Testing, tracking, treating isolation quarantine and vaccination need to follow. I would appeal to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," he added. The National Regulator on Tuesday granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations to Sputnik-V vaccine.

"After detailed deliberation, the SEC recommended for grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situations subject to various regulatory provisions." "The vaccine is indicated for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals above 18 years. The vaccine should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 21 days. (Day 0: Component I & Day 21: Component II)," the ministry said in a statement.

India's daily new cases continued to rise with the country reporting 1,61,736 fresh cases on Monday. The country's active caseload has reached 12,64,698. (ANI)

