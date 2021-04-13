Left Menu

Kumbh mela returnees may exacerbate COVID-19 pandemic: Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:39 IST
Kumbh mela returnees may exacerbate COVID-19 pandemic: Raut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar will turn out to be potential carriers of COVID-19 infection which will ''cause havoc''.

Raut's comments came a day after thousands of devotees took the holy dip at various ghats of the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Also, thousands of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas had flouted COVID-19 norms and converged at Har Ki Pairi in the holy town in Uttarakhand for a holy dip during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday.

''It is painful for the Shiv Sena to put restrictions on our festivals and religious celebrations but the party dares to do so to save the lives of people. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I believe that people coming from the Kumbh mela will cause further spread of COVID-19 cases, which will cause havoc,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters separately earlier in the day, Mumbai guardian minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh had said the state government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh mela as COVID-19 appropriate behavior was not followed at the congregation.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

As of Monday, the caseload in the state stood at 34,58,996 while the overall death toll is 58,245, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as compensation talks continue

A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March has not been given clearance to leave the waterway as discussions continue over a compensation claim made to the vessels owner Shoei Kisen, an official from the Japanese company ...

Contractor arrested for opening fire in J&K's Ramban

A railway tunnel construction sub-contractor was arrested for allegedly opening fire on men and women, who were protesting against his company, in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Taatnih...

IPL 2021: Kohli, De Villiers, Harshal 'chill' post training

Virat Kohli might be targeting his first title in the Indian Premier League IPL, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper also likes to switch off and enjoy with his teammates off the field. Kohli on Tuesday shared a picture in which...

Kenya: President opens small arms factory worth USD 37 million

Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya, opened a new small arms factory worth USD 37 million in Kiambu County as the country aims to improve self-reliance on security and defense equipment, according to a report by DefenceWeb.The factory th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021