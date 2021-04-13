BJP's Onkar Nehria elected unopposed as Dharamshala Mayor

The BJP's Onkar Nehria has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, while Independent councillor Sarv Chand has been elected as the Deputy Mayor. It will be the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation in Dharamshala after the party won eight of the 17 wards and received the backing of three Independent councillors. Nehria was elected unopposed to the post of Mayor as Congress councillors did not file a nomination. Sarv Chand, who is supported by the BJP, defeated former Congress mayor Devender Jaggi. He bagged 11 votes while Jaggi got six votes.

The Congress managed to win five seats this time. In the last corporation, it had 13 councillors, while the BJP had four.

