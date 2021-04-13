Kerala Minister KT Jaleel resigns

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Tuesday resigned from his position after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the Lokayukta verdict that charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms. A bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu took up a petition filed by Jaleel challenging the legality of the Lokayukta report.

The high court refused a stay on the operation of the Lokayukta report and proceeded to reserve the case for further orders. While the hearing was in progress, Jaleel tendered his resignation to the Kerala Governor.

The Lokayukta verdict had come on a complaint filed by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules. (ANI)

