KCR wishes Muslims on Ramzan month

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday conveyed his greetings to Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of Ramzan month.

In an official release, Rao expressed the desire that the fasting and prayers done during the Ramzan month should result in harmony and happiness.

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the CM urged the Muslims to follow the guidelines and offer prayers.

The CM reminded them that the state government is officially celebrating the festival of Ramzan, respecting all religions and working tirelessly to maintain communal harmony.

