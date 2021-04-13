JMM founding member Simon Marandi die

Founding member of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and former minister Simon Marandi died after illness in Kolkata, party sources said Tuesday.

Marandi died in a hospital in Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment for heart and other ailments for some time, Monday night.

He was 73.

Marandi, who represented Rajmahal Parliamentary seat twice on JMM ticket was fondly called by people of santhal pargana ''Dada''.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed profound grief on death of senior party colleague Simon Marandi. Soren said Marandi had played an important role in the struggle for creation of separate state of Jharkhand. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar condoled death of the septuagenarian leader.

Kumar said Marandi, who served as MLA for five times and MP twice, was a popular leader.

In his condolence message issued in Patna, Kumar said the JMM leader used to take great interest in social works. Jharkhand assembly speakerRavindranath Mahato described Marandi as a great leader who always worked for the poor. The deceased leader's MLA son Dinesh William Marandi said the last rites of the departed leader will be performed on Wednesday in his native Litipara block of Pakur district.

