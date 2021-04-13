Left Menu

Goa Forward Party quits NDA over differences in 'agenda of government'

Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over differences in the "agenda of the government".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:16 IST
Vijai Sardesai, President of Goa Forward Party. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over differences in the "agenda of the government". In a letter penned to Union Home Minister and NDA chairperson Amit Shah, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said that his party has withdrawn from the alliance after a unanimous decision by the GFP leaders.

The GFP president said that it mistook former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar's agenda to be NDA's agenda and alleged that instead NDA is only interested in handing over port to Adanis. Sardesai said," The state executive and the political affairs committee of the Goa Forward Party has decided to withdraw from The NDA. We joined the alliance in 2017 when Manohar Parrikkar was Chief Minister of Goa seeing his development agenda as the agenda of NDA. Rs 16,500 crores were brought by him for the development of roads and bridges and he created good infrastructure in the state."

"Today the only agenda of the government is related to transportation of coal and handing over port to Adanis and in protest against this destructive agenda of NDA we have formally resigned today although we were out of the government after NDA betrayed us in 2019. It betrayed the people of Goa by successively taking several decisions against the interest of Goa and Goans. "Today the decision of ours is to take forward the idea of 'Team Goa' to save Goans. The team encompasses all people, all political parties who are keen to oust BJP in 2022," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

