Left Menu

EC ban on Mamata campaign reflects desperation of BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in in Kolkata in protest against the Election Commission's decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours and said it actually reflects the desperation of "a losing BJP".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:57 IST
EC ban on Mamata campaign reflects desperation of BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in in Kolkata in protest against the Election Commission's decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours and said it actually reflects the desperation of "a losing BJP". "Getting a ban imposed on the poll campaign of Mamata Banerjeeji in fact reflects the desperation of a BJP losing the election. Samajwadi Party is symbolically with her dharna," Yadav said in a tweet.

"Hope the independent Election Commission will also impose a ban on those talking of religious divide in terms of 'shamshan, kabristan'," he added. TMC MP Derek O'Brien had on Monday slammed the EC's decision, calling it a "black day for democracy".

"Today is a black day in Indian democracy. They cannot beat us, that is why they ban us." The EC, on Monday, banned Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours from 8 pm and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

The ban came ahead of the fifth phase of assembly polls in the state on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...

Dues by ailing firms to Centre, states extinguish if not part of resolution plan under IBC:SC

In an important judgement, the Supreme Court Tuesday held all dues, including statutory ones, payable by ailing companies to the Centre, states and their tax authorities shall stand extinguished if they are not part of approved resolution p...

Officer shot at Tennessee school is recovering, armed student killed

A policeman was recovering on Tuesday from a gunshot wound sustained a day earlier when a student opened fire at a Tennessee school and was killed by police returning fire, in the latest in a recent spate of U.S. shootings. Knoxville Police...

Kumbh: World's largest Diya inaugurated on Aastha Path

Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the worlds largest Diya on Aastha Path, according to the state government. MI, the company which installed the lamp, claimed the lamp to be the worlds largest oil lamp, which has a capa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021