Left Menu

Kuwait court orders pre-trial detention of former premier, newspapers say

Kuwait's ministerial court ordered the pre-trial detention of former prime minister and ruling family member Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah in a case over the alleged mishandling of military funds, three Kuwaiti newspapers said on Tuesday. Senior posts in the appointed cabinet are held by members of the ruling family. Kuwait's current prime minister has said combating corruption was a government priority.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:42 IST
Kuwait court orders pre-trial detention of former premier, newspapers say

Kuwait's ministerial court ordered the pre-trial detention of former prime minister and ruling family member Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah in a case over the alleged mishandling of military funds, three Kuwaiti newspapers said on Tuesday. Al Rai and Al Jarida newspapers said Sheikh Jaber and former defence and interior minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah rejected the charges directed against them.

The court denied a request to release Sheikh Khalid, also a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family, Al Jarida and Al Qabas newspapers said. The newspapers said the court also ordered a ban on publishing information about the case based on a request from the defence team. It set the next hearing for April 27.

A government spokesman was not available for comment on the court order. Sheikh Jaber had in 2019 resigned as prime minister, a post he had held since 2011, after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against Sheikh Khalid, who was interior minister at the time.

The then defence minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmed had issued a statement two days after the government resignation, saying the cabinet stood down to avoid addressing mismanagement of some 240 million dinars ($790 million) in military funds before he assumed office. The ailing Sheikh Nasser died last December just months after his father and ruling emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad passed away.

After the government's resignation, the late emir had reappointed Sheikh Jaber as prime minister but he rebuffed the offer citing media campaigns against him. The corruption allegations had led to public protests outside parliament, the Gulf region's most outspoken with the power to question ministers. Senior posts in the appointed cabinet are held by members of the ruling family.

Kuwait's current prime minister has said combating corruption was a government priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to ease COVID-19 curbs, vaccine rollout may be delayed

Norway will start to unwind some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and allow more people to gather from Friday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday. However, the countrys vaccine rollout risks being delayed by up to almo...

U.S. pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tack...

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021